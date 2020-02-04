advertisement

City police have arrested a woman who they believe may be responsible for cheating on some businesses by stealing identities.

A complaint that a Calgary woman had filed for a loan after stealing the identity of a local business owner led to a fraud investigation.

It is alleged that the suspect placed a deposit on a business that was for sale and then used information from this attempt to apply for a loan.

In a separate case, police allege the woman obtained information about personal employees given for pay purposes while presenting as a buyer of a business.

She then used that information to get loans, city police say.

Eventually it became clear, say the police, that a number of businesses and individuals had fallen victim to similar identity fraud, with that stolen information used to apply for a loan or obtain a loan.

The alarm went off after the financial institutions contacted the people whose names were used, only to discover they had not applied for loans or loans.

Ashley Venn, 33, has been charged with five counts of personalization, five counts of fraud over $ 5,000 and one count of forgery.

She goes by alias Ashley Curran.

Although police have identified eight victims whom they say are related to Venn, it is believed that others have also compromised their personal or business information.

It is essential that the public protect their personal information through regular credit checks and by examining bank statements and if they suspect they are schematically contacting their financial institution immediately, said Sgt. Matt Frederiksen of the CPS cheating team.

“Identity theft can be devastating for victims if their credit and finances can be destroyed,” Frederiksen said.

Anyone who suspects their identity has been stolen can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

