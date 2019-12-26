advertisement

MOSKOW – Police arrested Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday during an attack on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (BFK) in Moscow, his spokesman said on social media.

“Alex was forcibly arrested and taken away. He did not resist. The lawyers are still in the BFK and a search is underway,” Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokesman, wrote on Twitter.

CCTV footage of the raid showed police using power tools to look through the front door. A group of men, some in disguise, could be seen searching the office before one of them covered a CCTV camera with tape.

There is no immediate comment from the police.

The raid came a day after Navalny said the compulsory military recruitment of one of his allies on a remote Arctic air base amounted to illegal kidnapping and imprisonment.

Allies said Navalny, who was barred from running in the presidential election against Vladimir Putin last year, had to present his show, which is critical of the authorities, on his online television channel later Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why Navalny had been arrested, but his foundation, which specializes in publishing corruption reports by state officials, is the subject of a criminal investigation into money laundering charges.

Investigators opened the money laundering case in August after Navalny called on people to demonstrate in central Moscow about the exclusion of opposition candidates from a local election.

These protests turned into the largest sustained protest movement in the years before they came out.

The Justice Ministry in October formally labeled Navalny’s anti-corruption group as a “foreign agent”, meaning it could be subjected to on-the-spot checks and face bureaucratic scrutiny.

Navalny has called the move and others part of a coordinated and trumpeted campaign to crush anti-Kremlin opposition activities. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)

