advertisement

Derbyshire police said a 37-year-old man was arrested following an incident that saw a busy street in downtown Derby closed this morning.

Officers say he was arrested at Babington Lane on suspicion of a breach of public order.

advertisement

This followed reports that he had been seen acting suspiciously near and inside the street post office at around 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene said that the police appeared to be negotiating with a man who had something attached to his body.

Others around Babington Lane stated that they could see a firearm officer holding a gun near the place where the man was held.

Members of the public had expressed concern over the presence of a bomb, but police said no explosives had been found after the man’s arrest.

You can follow the live reaction to this incident here

They have now stated that there is no broader threat to the public.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports that a man had acted suspiciously at Babington Lane, Derby at 10:30 am.

“At the scene, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a breach of public order.

“The incident was quickly brought under control and there is no broader threat to the general public. No explosives were found after the man’s arrest.

“We would like to thank the people of the region for their patience during the road closure and their assistance in the initial reporting of the incident.”

Witnesses told Derbyshire Live their alarm as the drama unfolded.

Kathleen Sharp, 64, of Sunny Hill, said, “I was at the post office to collect my money and the man was sitting next to me.

There were several officers at the scene

“He had all these pads on his arms and chest, and thick boots on his feet.

“The police came right away and I saw an officer knocking on the window. He told me to go out.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“When I got out, the policewoman was on the road with a pistol in her hand and told me to go away, so I sped on the road.

“They handcuffed him outside and on his knees with both hands on the window.

“I’m still a little shaken by this.”

.

advertisement