advertisement

A major search operation is underway along the banks of the Tay River in Perth as rescuers chase a man who is believed to be in the water.

Police, firefighters and coast guards were dispatched to Tay Street at 2 p.m. to search for the person.

© Stuart Cowper

advertisement

A search is underway along the Tay River in Perth.

© Stuart Cowper

Emergency vehicles in Perth as the search continues.

The report said that a man, described only as white and blond haired, had been seen in the Tay River before descending and not resurfacing.

Officers noted that they were particularly concerned since the river at this time was quite high.

© Stuart Cowper

Police are involved in searches along the Tay River in Perth.

The sighting of the man is believed to have taken place near the North Muirton area of ​​Perth.

Search and rescue helicopter over the Tay in downtown Perth. pic.twitter.com/FjOL415r14

– CllrEricDrysdale SNP (@perthrover) February 4, 2020

The plethora of emergency service vehicles parked along the flood defenses on Tay Street along the monument at North Inch, where the SFRS water crews took one of their lifeboats.

Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently conducting a search of the Tay River near North Muirton, Perth, following a report of a man in the water at around 2:00 p.m. today , Tuesday February 4, 2020.

“The report said that a man, described only as white and blond haired, had been seen in the Tay River before descending and not resurfacing.

Research on the Tay River in Perth.

“The river right now is quite high. Emergency services, including the Coast Guard, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Police, are all involved in the current response and research. “

Inspector Dave Gibson added, “I would ask anyone who may have been in the Tay River area this afternoon to call us at number 101 if they have seen or heard anything that could help this research.

“Callers should quote reference number 1741 February 4, 2020.”

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “Two crews from Perth and Dundee’s Kingsway and three aircraft from Perth and Dunkeld are present.”

Meanwhile, coast guard bosses confirmed that crews from Leven, St Andrews, Kinghorn and South Queensferry ran towards the River Tay and the Prestwick airport rescue helicopter also flew to Perth to assist .

An eyewitness said, “The canoe went up and down the river in search of something.

“There were a lot of lifeguards in people’s gardens on the Bridgend side of the river. From there they looked at the Tay.

“Just before 4:30 p.m., some of the emergency service vehicles fired on the bridge and headed for Bridgend.”

More follows.

advertisement