French police shot a man near Paris after rioting with a knife in a park, killing one person and injuring two others, prosecutors say.

Religious documents, including a copy of the Koran, were in the possession of the man, but there was no evidence that the man had been influenced by radical Islamists, a prosecutor’s spokesman said on Friday.

The attacker had a history of mental illness, was hospitalized a few months ago, and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, the spokesman said.

The attack occurred in the city of Villejuif, about 8 km south of central Paris. The police cordoned off the area and ambulances and police vehicles lined a road that approached the park.

The attack is due to the fact that the French capital has been hit by serious attacks in the past four years, in which many people were killed.

The two injured victims were treated in nearby hospitals, Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor’s office whose office is dealing with the case, told reporters.

“The suspect tried to attack other victims during his murder who escaped,” she said.

Deputy Home Secretary Laurent Nunez visited the scene and said the attacker would likely have injured more people if the police hadn’t shot him. “It was an extremely courageous act,” said Nunez of the police response.

Prosecutor spokesman said the attacker, who was only identified as Nathan C., was born in 1997 in Lilas, a northeastern suburb of Paris.

A witness said he heard the attacker shout “Allahu Akbar” or “God is great” during the knife attack in the park, the spokesman said.

But he said, “We have no evidence that would allow us to assume that there has been a radicalization.” The man was not known to the domestic secret services and had no criminal record, the spokesman said.

During the attack, the man first aimed at a woman. The woman’s spouse intervened to protect her and was stabbed to death. The woman was not seriously injured, the spokesman said.

In October last year, four people were stabbed by Mickael Harpon, an IT specialist working for the police, in the Paris police headquarters.

Prosecutors said Harpon, who was shot by the police, came under the control of radical Islamists.

Coordinated bombings and shots by Islamist fighters in November 2015 at the Bataclan Theater and other locations near Paris killed 130 people in the deadliest attacks in France since World War II.

Originally published as a Parisian knife attacker shot as a police

