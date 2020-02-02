advertisement

LONDONR – Police shot dead a man in a busy street in south London on Sunday after three people were injured, one critically, in a knife attack that police called linked to terrorism.

Some witnesses said the man had been armed with a chopper. One described wearing silver boxes on his chest.

Police said the man they shot was pronounced dead.

The London Ambulance Service said three people were injured and taken to hospital following the attack on Streatham, a residential district south of the River Thames. It was not clear if all three suffered stab wounds.

Police said the scene was now fully contained. “The circumstances are being evaluated; the incident has been declared to be terror-related, “police said on Twitter.

They said one of the injured was in a life-threatening condition.

A Western security source said the incident was linked to Islamic militancy. Another security source said he was being treated as a terrorist after the man was thought to be wearing a fake explosive device.

Police were still seeing if he had been under surveillance by security services, the source said.

Local parliament member Bell Ribeiro-Addy said one of the injured was seriously injured.

Sky News quoted Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as saying he witnessed the shooting in front of a store.

“I was crossing the street when I saw a man with a pellet and silver in his chest followed by what I think was a secret police officer – as they were in civilian clothing,” Bulhan said.

“The man was shot. I think I heard three gunshots, but I can’t fully remember them.”

In a scene video posted to Twitter, but not verified by Reuters, a man can be seen lying on the street as at least two police officers point their guns behind a car unmarked with its blue lights flashing. Spark.

At least one helicopter flew overhead and police cars were in the surrounding streets, with the surface blocked by tapes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: “Thank you for all the emergency services responding to the Streatham incident, which police have now declared terror-related.”

“My thoughts are with the injured and everyone affected,” he said.

The latest such incident in London was in November, when police shot and killed a man wearing a suicide vest who stabbed two people and injured three before being fought on the ground by passers-by.

That attack, on the London Bridge, was carried out by a man with militant Islamic sympathies. He was jailed for terrorism and released early.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement following Sunday’s incident: “Terrorists seek to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Writing by Peter Graff and Frances Kerry; Editing by David Goodman, Angus MacSwan, and David Clarke)

