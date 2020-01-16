advertisement

Detectives investigating the death of 66-year-old Howard Staff in a burglary at his Wigston home today search the premises of Leicester.

Leicestershire police have confirmed activity on Buckland Road, off Hastings Road, four men – two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 – are still in detention, where they are questioned on suspicion of murder.

advertisement

In a statement released this afternoon, the force said the men were arrested in a “room” on Buckland Road last night.

In a statement, the force said: “Searches were carried out in and around a local where arrests were made last night in connection with an investigation into an ongoing murder.

“Today, teams of specialists have searched the premises of Buckland Road and continue to conduct further investigations in and around Wigston.”

Police at the scene of the burglary

Emergency services were called to Mr. Staff’s home in Gibson Close shortly before 3:45 pm Monday to investigate a report that two men were injured when an intruder entered the home.

Mr. Staff was taken to hospital where he died in the wee hours of the next day.

The other man, in his sixties, suffered minor injuries and has since left the hospital.

The police statement continued: “Since then, officers have been carrying out large video surveillance trawls in and around the area, conducting house-to-house investigations and targeting local businesses.

“Detailed forensic searches have also been carried out at Gibson Close and neighborhood officers will continue to patrol local areas to reassure residents.”

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsou) said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we remain open-minded as all avenues are explored.

“Four men may be in detention, but our investigations and inquiries do not stop and there will always be a heavy police presence in Wigston while our investigations continue.”

Contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

.

advertisement