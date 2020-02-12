You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Police in Hamilton have issued a warrant for the arrest of Jayden Pitter. The 20-year-old has been charged with shooting a seven-year-old boy in St. Gordon last month.

Hamilton police were taken to a residence following reports of a shooting on January 23, 2020. Upon arrival police found a 7-year-old boy who was injured by multiple gunshots that had been fired at the home. The shooting broke into the residence from the backyard. The baby is now out of the hospital, but there is still a long way to go for a full recovery.

Police believe the suspect fled the backyard after unloading the firearm and got into a waiting vehicle on Gordon Road speeding, heading east. The firearm should not be located however police have identified the vehicle involved.

Jayden Pitter is considered to be dangerous and police are asking if anyone should see him, do not approach him, instead call 911. Police also require anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Pitter is currently facing a number of charges including firearm possession with intent, aggravated assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and several other charges that include his conviction.

If anyone has information that may assist in the investigation, please call Detective Daryl Reid at (905) 546-3825. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.