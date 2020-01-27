advertisement

Update at 1:18 p.m. Police say Mr. Reid was found safe and sound.

Police are calling on the public to find a missing man this morning.

advertisement

William Reid was last seen at around 10:15 a.m. today at his home in Letchworth Road, Western Park, Leicester.

The 79-year-old man is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and stocky in construction with a large belly.

He has short, gray hair, a mustache and wears glasses. He can wear a cap and can wear a blue cardigan.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire police said: “He has never been missing before and this has lost his character.

“Police are currently searching the area and asking anyone who may have seen William or knows where to contact the police on 101.”

Read more

What’s going on in your area

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement