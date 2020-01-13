advertisement

Police are concerned about the safety of a missing man who was last seen at the scene of an accident on the Swarkestone bridge.

An appeal has been launched by Derbyshire Constabulary to help them locate Mohammed Ishtyaq, who was last seen on Saturday January 11 at around 10:45 p.m.

It was then that a car crashed on the Swarkestone bridge, leaving it structurally damaged, with repair work carried out yesterday on the busy road.

A police spokesman said: “Mohammed was last seen at the scene of a collision on the Swarkestone bridge at 10:45 pm on Saturday January 11.

“It is not known if he was injured as a result of the collision and the officers are concerned for his well-being.”

The 37-year-old Normanton native was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black sneakers and a gray tracksuit.

“He also wore a gold ring with a green flag on it.

“He has been described as 5’5”, stocky and black haired. “

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary via social media or by calling 101.

The reference number 806-120120 should be used in all communications related to this incident.

