Police have launched an investigation into two armed robberies that saw three men break into a well-known Derby pub and then into a Derbyshire post office while carrying a shotgun.

The first incident involved offenders who made their way into the Bonnie Prince Pub at Swarkestone Road, Chellaston at 1:10 a.m. Monday.

The group stole empty cases but no one was injured.

Police believe the armed robbery is linked to another shocking armed robbery at a post office in Lullington Road, Overseal, which occurred later that morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., three postal workers were threatened by three men carrying what was described as hunting rifles.

The gang paid for money and alcohol. No staff were injured and no shots were fired in the two incidents.

Witnesses offered descriptions of the three men involved:

A man – 5 feet 6 inches tall, lean in construction. Wear black sweatpants, black sweatpants, black mask covering facial features, visible blue eyes. English accent.

Man two – 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium construction. Wearing a black fleece, a black tracksuit, light green sneakers and a navy blue mask.

Man three – 6 feet high, lean in construction. Wearing a pair of black sweatpants, a black sweatpants and a black mask that covered the entire face. He was fluent in Hindi.

Police say they are following a number of lines of inquiry but are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist in the investigation.

In particular, they want to talk to anyone who can live near the place where the two incidents occurred and have video surveillance that can show offenders.

Police would like drivers with dash camera images who were able to catch offenders entering or leaving the two premises.

Anyone with information should call the Derbyshire police quoting the reference number 20 * 035880.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.

