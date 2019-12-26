advertisement

On Christmas morning, a car was hijacked at the knife appointment in Co Armagh.

Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) said a man with a covered face was approaching a car parked on the Taghnevan Walk in Lurgan on Wednesday just before 7.50 a.m.

advertisement

He threatened the driver and took his cell phone before driving towards Old Portadown Road.

Det Sgt Foley said the vehicle was later recovered in the Craigavon ​​Brownlow Hub area.

“Around 4:45 p.m. two men were seen leaving the vehicle that had been parked in front of a school in the area. The male was not injured in the incident, but was severely shaken, ”he said.

“The investigation continues and we would like to ask anyone who has found suspicions in the area to contact the investigators on December 25, 2019, quoting reference number 325. Alternatively, information can also be forwarded to the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, who are 100 percent anonymous. “

advertisement