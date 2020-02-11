advertisement

Police are investigating the scene in Bowness, where a woman was found in distress and later died on Monday, February 10, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Police say charges have now been dropped in the death of a woman found in Bowness on Monday.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Melissa Rae Blommaert, was found about 6:10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the 8000 block of 34th Ave. N.W.

An autopsy determined that her cause of death was blunt force trauma. Police believe she was hit by a vehicle in which she was previously a passenger. Police allege he got out of the vehicle after a verbal altercation with the suspect, who then hit him with the vehicle.

Ronald John Candaele, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Police believe Candaele and the victim were intimate partners.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the non-emergency police number 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Council Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

