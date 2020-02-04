advertisement

Detectives said it was fortunate that the false doctor Satya Thakor had not killed anyone in a violent knife attack against four members of his own family.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old man was jailed for 28 years after being convicted of attempted murder against his wife, stepmother and brother-in-law.

Thakor, formerly of Normanton Road, North Evington, Leicester, was also convicted of injuring with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm to his sister-in-law.

Thakor was a failed medical student who claimed he was a doctor for seven years and then attacked his family at his mother-in-law in Berkshire when he feared his secret was about to be revealed.

After Thakor was convicted in a trial at Reading Crown Court, detectives said the trauma of the ordeal would remain with the family for a very long time.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sunny Sokhi, based at Windsor Police Station, said: “This is a brutal attack in which Thakor attempted to kill several people he knew by killing them. stabbing repeatedly.

“They were at home during this – in a place where they should have had the right to feel safe.

“I can only imagine how terrifying it was for his victims and what they went through that night. Fortunately none of them was killed, but I know that the trauma of their ordeal will remain with them for a very long time.

“You never know why Thakor led this attack. He could have interviewed our officers only to respond “without comment” during his interviews, and he refused to provide evidence during his trial.

“He will now spend a large part of his sentence in prison. I hope this will help his victims to continue the long recovery process and that they believe that justice has been done. “

On May 14, Thakor attempted to murder his wife Nisha, 34, his mother-in-law Gita Laxman, 58, and his brother-in-law Primal Laxman, 36, in a house in Wraysbury, Berkshire, by stabbing them several times. times with a knife.

He also stabbed his 30-year-old sister-in-law, Rishika Laxman, while she slept in bed.

Thakor launched his attack because he feared his secret was about to be revealed as he had been asked to book a dream family vacation in America and had not made any money in years.

He left home every day and pretended to go to work, but had actually spent the whole day at the library, reading medical books.

Nisha Thakor spoke at Reading Crown Court during the 10-day trial.

She said, “Like a thief in the night, he stole the best years of my life.

“I trust him completely. He knew it and he took advantage of it. He remained standing while I paid our rent, food and bills. I paid what we needed to raise our daughter.

“I paid for my own engagement ring because at the time I thought he had high tuition fees for his degree. He never paid me back.

“I did it all because I loved him and believed in him. I thought we were there together. I paid for the belief that I supported his dream of becoming a doctor.

“The reality that he didn’t work at all makes me feel completely financially abused. He once told me that the only thing I was good at was making money. “

Thakor was imprisoned and subject to a restraining order against his family which would last indefinitely.

