KAMPALA – Henry Kasirye, 23, a casual worker and a resident of Lusaze Rubaga district, Kampala division, has been arrested for a series of criminal cases, including aggravated robbery and threats of violence.

According to a police statement, Kasirye was arrested after being rescued from a crowd that beat him over allegations that he had committed a crime.

“Members of the community accused him of having participated in several crimes in the neighboring regions of Lugala, Lubya, Munaku and Kosovo,” the extract reads.

Kasirye works with accomplices whom the police are looking for in order to prosecute them.

“Some of the cases under investigation against him and his accomplices include; aggravated theft, simple theft, simple theft and threats of violence, ”reads part of the press release.

He is currently being treated for the injuries he suffered during the Mafia action and will be brought to justice as soon as possible.

