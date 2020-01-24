advertisement

Police Inspector General Martin Okoth Ochola addresses the SACCO police meeting in the Nsambya sharing room on Friday (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The Police Savings Association Ltd – (PSAL) is a purely voluntary savings association where agents contribute a specific amount each month. Officers can also borrow at a very low interest rate and meet their individual needs, said Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola.

Ochola made the remarks while presiding over the PSAL Annual General Meeting at the Sharing Hall Nsambya on Friday, January 24.

He said that PSAL began with the mission of promoting the well-being of members for prosperity and development through savings, investment support and the efficient use of resources to reduce poverty.

According to Ochola, the meeting reflects a practical way to see how the police can organize themselves properly to benefit each other financially and help make a difference in their overall well-being.

He said the association was created against the backdrop and description that the government’s resource envelope could not meet all of the needs of our officers, especially if it was not properly run. .

“The main objective of the creation of the savings plan was therefore to collect, invest, protect, lend and support the police. It was designed to respond to the dynamics of the professional and personal challenges of the police and the enormous demands of their life and their time, ”said Ochola.

He revealed that, like other SACCOs, PSAL also faces some challenges and difficulties, but has adopted ways to overcome these challenges.

Ochola noted that the program has grown exponentially, deserving of massive buy-in, although much remains to be done.

“Given the Force’s commitment to encouraging savings, we support the many positive contributions and initiatives undertaken by PSAL and other savings plans that aim to help police officers and their families raise their standard of living.” “, did he declare.

He added that “we have always believed that those who want to improve must first help others to do it.” I hope that PSAL will continue to maintain this spirit and reach all the other police officers at the same time in order to strengthen their financial stability. “

Ochola advised all savings plans to find more innovative and responsive solutions, and to more effectively reach our officers, especially those in the lower ranks who face different challenges.

“As police leaders, we will continue to support and work with these savings plan initiatives and programs to ensure that no one in need of savings is left without support.” The management has also launched serious means to tackle the few problems encountered by our savings plans and help them succeed, ”he promised.

He implored the public to educate and attract other individual police officers to join these savings plans to help themselves and provide for their future needs.

