The victim of an alleged murder in a Derbyshire subdivision was stabbed, a senior investigative officer said.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett confirmed today that 55-year-old Andrew Jackson had suffered a stab wound and several injuries to his body.

Jackson was found dead by police in a subdivision area off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook on Sunday, January 26.

As part of the police investigation into his death, a post-mortem examination was carried out.

He disclosed that Mr. Jackson had suffered a stab wound and multiple injuries to the face, chest and limbs.

So far, police have arrested seven people suspected of murder. They were all released on bail.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Superintendent Ch Barnett said, “We desperately need the help of the public to provide us with information and to do justice.

“I am extremely grateful to the independent charity Crimestoppers for offering a £ 10,000 reward for reporting on the death of Andrew Jackson.

“It is important to note that only information provided directly to Crimestoppers will be eligible for the award.

“I want to reassure the public that the investigation is under way and that we have a number of detectives and specialist staff working on the investigation.

“We are continuing our efforts to provide support to the community and I encourage people to speak to the agents to try to speak a little more about their feelings and to give information.”

Lydia Patsalides, Regional Director for East Midlands at Crimstoppers, made a passionate appeal to the public.

She said: “We know that someone knows what happened to Andrew, who was known as” Catman “to his friends.

“He is described by those who knew him as” vulnerable but able to get out of it. “We would like justice done to him.

“We know that some people are often too afraid to speak directly to the police, which is why our charity is there to help you.

“We have been taking information on crime anonymously for over 32 years and have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us.

“Please do the right thing and if you know who is responsible for Andrew’s murder, speak up.

“We take information on crime every day and give a voice to those who would not otherwise be heard.

“Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers remains 100% anonymous. Always.

“Even if you think your information is insignificant, you could be the one making the difference.

“Together, we can help ensure that those behind Andrew’s death are confronted with their actions and prevent others from being injured.”

The Crimestoppers UK Contact Center is open 24 hours a day.

You can speak to the organization anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

