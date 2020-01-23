advertisement

ST-HENRI-DE-TAILLON, Que. – Provincial police say search is resuming today for five missing snowmobiles from France that vanished in frozen waters while riding the trail in the province’s Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Divers, snowmobiles, ice rescue specialists, a drone and investigators are among the resources being mobilized in the area where French tourists went missing Tuesday.

Canadian Police and Forces helicopters are surveying the area and a side-scan Sonar is being used to provide images from the bottom of the lake and identify shapes similar to objects or humans.

Divers from the police are using underwater pushes to cover a larger area, and 30 police are pursuing land searches, some 200 kilometers north of the city of Quebec.

Montreal’s Benoit L’Esperance – who was serving as a guide for a group of eight French tourists – died hours after being admitted to hospital Tuesday night as three members of the traveling party arrived to safety.

Late Wednesday, two buses were pulled from the water by authorities.

Tourists were traveling between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma when the ice dropped.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

