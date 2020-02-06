advertisement

The 7 motorcycles recovered. (PHOTOS / Courtesy)

ARUA – The police flying brigade unit attached to the West Nile region found seven suspected stolen motorcycles and 42 license plates.

They were recovered during a series of operations which started from January 31, 2020 to February 5, 2020 in order to get rid of thieves and thieves of common motorcycles.

advertisement

The 42 license plates are believed to be for stolen motorcycles.

According to police spokesman for the West Nile region, Joséphine Angucia, it all started with a plaintiff’s call to the Dokolo police station in Dokolo district on January 31.

“The complaint was made to the office of Flying Squad Unit, Arua, following his motorcycle theft. UEZ number 231M which had a plant monitoring device. It is also common that motorcycles stolen in the north-central region are found in the West Nile region and vice versa, “she said in a statement.

She noted that the agents had responded quickly and recovered 7 suspected stolen motorcycles in total, 7 bajaj and 1 type of discovery in the same household but in separate rooms in the village of Kasua, parish of Pokea, Pajulu sub-county, Arua district.

“14 pairs of motorcycle license plates and other dismantled spare parts were also recovered from the same house. A 25-year-old Eriku Ronald living in the same house was not at home at the time of the operation when he was on the run, “said Angucia.

Some of the license plates that have so far been recovered.

West Nile GEF 02/2020 has been opened to investigate the matter.

“On February 4, teams of CPS officers from Arua, from the ISO regional fire service, led by a flying squad unit, returned to the village of Kasua to continue the operation, where they picked up 20 additional motorcycle license plates inside the pit, “reads. an extract.

Anguia has revealed that on February 5, 2020, around the area of ​​Arua Aerodrome, 8 other MC license plates suspected of having been stolen had been found in a house. Some suspects have been arrested to assist the police in their investigations, while others are still under investigation.

All the recovered objects are displayed at the Arua police station and those who have lost their motorcycles are invited to identify their motorcycles and license plates at Arua CPS so that they can be found.

“Operations will continue until the main suspects are screened and brought to justice,” she noted.

She revealed that there have been a number of incidents of motorcycle theft and even murder of their motorcyclists in the area.

Angucia appreciated the vigilant and security-minded citizens for getting involved in the security of their communities by informing the security organs in a timely manner of suspicious elements and erroneous activities in their regions.

“Members of the public are advised to continue to share information on criminals in a timely manner with the police and other security organs for the effectiveness of these intelligence-led operations, thereby creating a crime-free and which is very good ground for other development activities, ”she advised.

comments

advertisement