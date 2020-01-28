advertisement

KAMPALA – The territorial police of the Kampala South Metropolitan Police (KMP) carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Nkere area, Makindye division in Kampala.

In a press briefing on January 27, CP spokesman Fred Enanga revealed that during the operation, 28 license plates of motorcycles suspected of being stolen were recovered.

“The license plates include; UEU 397L, UEX 372X, UEO 292X, UEM 480J, UER 819B, UEP 060Q, UEU 765L, UEU 218S, UER 333F, UET 358F, UER 222K, UEU 508P, UEQ 426K, UES 567X, UEJ 687J, UEL 503T, UDW 90 , UDZ522G, UEJ 340L, UET 609U, UEK 270W, UEB 539C, UEK 957P, UEL 688L, UEL 868Q, UEQ 073J, UEA 919J, UDV 347C “, he read.

Enanga noted that the license plates came from the pit latrines of a Kraish Balinda, who is on the run.

He also said that the task force was trying to determine whether the items recovered were linked to a number of attacks on horsemen and theft of boda boda.

“We filled in PF 28 and submitted it to URA for the details of the bikes. We also enter license plates into our video surveillance system, to find the last locations and runners identified from the images. The motorcycles remain in circulation and have not yet been recovered, ”said Enanga.

According to Enanga, operations since last year indicate that motorcycles, especially boda bodas, are a lucrative business for criminals who steal and dismantle them.

“We believe the suspect may be part of the gang that targeted and stole boda boda motorcycles,” he said.

He warned mechanics and dealers who are helping these crimes.

