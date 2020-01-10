advertisement

A school bus in Emmet County was bringing the children from school when something terrible happened.

The bus driver was about to make a left turn when a car hit the back of the bus.

The accident occurred Wednesday just south of Petoskey on US 131 at the intersection of Kemp Road.

The Resort Bear Creek fire department responded to free the driver who was trapped in the car.

Visibility would have played a role due to the hills of the region.

Police said the car was not accelerating.

Emmet Wallin County Sheriff says it was a frightening incident.

“The car had stopped a bus which had been stopped and which had actually passed under the bus. In fact, the driver was about to turn left and had taken his foot off the brake, but still pushed the bus another forty feet further, “said Sheriff Wallin.

No one was injured on the bus, but the driver of the vehicle that struck him was transported to hospital with serious, but not fatal, injuries.

