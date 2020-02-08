advertisement

Four fire trucks responded on time (PHOTO / Davidson)

KAMPALA – A major fire broke out on Saturday evening in a warehouse full of gas cylinders on the Ssebagala road in Kisaasi.

Reportedly, the fire was first seen around 9:00 p.m. and spread very quickly when several flammable items, including gas cylinders, were stored inside the building.

Several explosions were heard from the warehouse after the fire started, according to eyewitness accounts.

As the warehouse is located in a congested area, the incident caused enormous panic among the residents.

“It was serious … a house burned to the ground … we all ran out of our houses,” wrote another.

Residents say that following the explosion, Umeme cut power to Kisaasi, Kyanja and the surrounding area to protect it from further damage.

Four fire trucks rushed to the scene and the firefighters fought for hours to control the massive fire.

After putting out the fire, the police confirmed that no deaths had occurred.

In fact, residents told URN reporter Davidson Ndyabihika that if the police didn’t respond in time, the whole place would burn.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the house had a lot of gas cylinders and that each detached itself one at a time by making several explosions.

“Our officers are currently on the scene of the firefighting in the hope of extinguishing it soon,” he said, adding that “you will be informed of the situation as a result,” police said. in an earlier press release.

