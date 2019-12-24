advertisement

While Surrey Councilwoman Brenda Locke says she is “very happy” that the results of a citizen consultation poll by police in Surrey have been published, she is questioning the mayor’s claims of “overwhelming” support.

“The whole process of police transition consultation was an absolute shame of the process,” Locke said Tuesday. “I think the City of Surrey should be embarrassed that we would make such a killing process and there were such open questions.

“It was not a good process and therefore there are all sorts of questions about the process, period.”

Locke said hundreds of comment pages on the 628-page document fly in the face of poll results that said 93 percent of respondents said, “It’s time for Surrey to have a police department headed in place.”

While there were many comments in support of the police transition, many also questioned what the actual cost of the transition would be and many asked the city to keep the RCMP.

Plus, Locke said the results are “pretty symbolic” just days before Christmas.

“I think that was quite intentional,” Locke said.

City staff said Mayor Doug McCallum is unlikely to comment on the results, and Councilor Laurie Guerra told Now Leader she was not available to comment because of the holidays. City Hall is closed December 25 to January 2, 2020.

Over a five-week period in May and June, the City of Surrey held 23 public engagement events as it transitioned from model RCMP police to a municipal police force. During this time, the city provided a “Police Transition Citizen Engagement Survey” that had a portion of survey comments and questions that included multiple-choice answers.

In total, 11,103 surveys were completed and 12,283 “given portions” were received. About 4,000 people attended the event.

Then, on June 24, the city issued a concession, saying there was “overwhelming” citizen support for local police. The results in that release included that, “I believe our police department should prioritize its efforts based on what is important to Surrey citizens: 98% Agree / Agree.”

Since then, Locke said she has been trying to release the raw data from the consultation poll. After months of trying unsuccessfully, Locke said she then went to Victoria’s Freedom of Information officer “to help me maneuver this.”

“To retain this information not only from the public, but from the council and we have to make decisions … this is uncontested for me,” Locke said.

On Sept. 27, Locke received the raw data but was barred from publishing it to the public, she said.

The Leader Now had requested the City of Surrey for consultation materials as well as filed a FOI. On Monday (December 23rd), the city’s freedom of information officer said the data had been made available on the city’s website.

The document includes a staffing update report on the July 18 staffing, multiple-choice survey results, online comments and written comments.

“I’m glad they were released. They had to be released. The public had to look at the information, and actually did (Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth), all the UKs and, of course, Wally Oppal,” Locke said. . “I think the public will say, ‘Why did the mayor tell us one thing when the poll results said another? “I think they will question the mayor and his sincerity about how the poll results were portrayed because, of course, they are not portrayed the way he portrayed them in June.”

On Monday (December 23rd), the city sent out a notice saying the Provincial Municipal Police Transition Study Committee had sent its report on the police transition to the chairman of the Oppal committee.

Asked if she thinks the results released will have any impact on her, Locke said, “it should.”

“I think it shows that all this transition has been warned of a lie, at least in terms of the public’s desire to see the RCMP leave,” Locke said. “You can tell by the results, there is certainly no 93 per cent of the population that wants to see this happen.”

The results can be found at surrey.ca/police/default.aspx.

On November 5, 2018, the council passed the motion to “immediately establish a Surrey police department,” just minutes after they took the Office Oath on November 5, 2018. Surrey Trustees Locke, Steven Pettigrew, Jack Hundial and Surrey loners First Councilwoman Linda Annis all voted in favor of the motion.

Since then, Locke, Pettigrew and Hundial have left the Safe Surrey coalition and the four have been vocal about moving the city to create a municipal police force.

