A plainclothes police officer avoided a driving ban after a high-speed accident on a Scottish highway after force bosses said they would send him for advanced driving lessons.

Detective Constable Stuart Scanlin plowed his white VW Golf R-series in a tractor.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Scanlin was driving “excessive speed” before the collision and had crossed solid double white lines on the opposite pavement of the A92 road at Parbroath, near Cupar.

He passed the blue tractor “at high speed” and while he was indicating and turning right on an access road.

He collided with the tractor and his car left the road, breaking against a fence.

The vehicle Scanlin was driving in the September 9, 2018 accident was not a police car.

Scanlin, whose address was given in court documents on behalf of Police Scotland Professional Standards Service, Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh, at Dundee Sheriff Court today presented a guilty plea, through his lawyer, for reckless conduct.

He had originally faced a charge of dangerous driving, which he could have been banned, but prosecutor Gavin Burton accepted his plea on the slightest charge of negligence.

Defense attorney Gary McIlravey said Scanlin was not personally present for the case, according to the prosecution, “due to work commitments”.

He said, “It was a country road. He was approaching a corner of his car when the tractor pulled out of a field on the main road.

“He predicted that he would straighten up and continue on the road and therefore made an overtaking maneuver.

“Unfortunately, he did not expect the driver to continue diagonally across the road to enter a field on the other side of the road.

“He tried to anticipate what was going on but unfortunately got it wrong.

“He appreciates that, given the road markings, he should have just slowed down.”

McIlravey said Scanlin bosses said the conviction “should not affect” his job.

He said, “They will give him an advanced driving course after these procedures, so that he can drive for them in due course.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined Scanlin £ 400 and ordered that his license be approved with three penalty points.

It is understood that Scanlin was not suspended or imposed restrictive duties following the incident.

