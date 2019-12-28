advertisement

KINGSTON, Pa. – Carried by his brothers in blue, the body of 26-year-old Andrew Jones arrived for his funeral service.

Jones worked as a police officer in Swoyersville; he was also a voluntary firefighter in Wyoming. He died last weekend during a car accident in Mahoning Township. First aid workers from all over the state paid their last respect to Jones.

“Your brothers in blue and your brothers in red will get it from here,” were the words that appeared at the end of a video montage about Jones’s life, a promise from his fellow officers to look more like the officer appear.

advertisement

He was remembered as an officer who always did his best for his community until the day before his crash Jones spent the day volunteering at the Swoyersville Christmas Parade.

“He also offered to ride alongside our Christmas songs, even though he didn’t have to. He said I want to do it because I have to protect the residents,” said Christopher Concert, mayor of Swoyersville.

“What has he not done in this community? I feel like he was a great superhero, he was a policeman, a fireman,” said Jones’s cousin.

Jones was engaged to marry. Jones’s cousin told mourners how happy he had found the love of his life before his death. They also say that they will never forget his infectious smile and smile.

“His smile, it’s a grin or a big goofy smile, but I’ve never seen that kid give a fake smile because he doesn’t know how to do it. He doesn’t know how,” Jones’s cousin added.

After the service, the procession went to the Wyoming Cemetery, where co-emergency workers, family and friends said their last goodbyes.

41.261748

-75.896863

advertisement