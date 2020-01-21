advertisement

Two teens are scheduled to appear in court later today after the death of 66-year-old Wigston man Howard Staff.

Staff, 66, died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after an alleged burglary at his Gibson Close home the previous day.

advertisement

Leicestershire police said in a statement last night: “A 19-year-old man was charged this evening following the death of Howard Staff.

“Jack Tebbutt, 19, of Central Avenue, Wigston has been charged with manslaughter and burglary.

“A 17-year-old girl from Leicester who cannot be named for legal reasons has also been charged with helping an offender.”

The two are scheduled to appear at the Leicester Magistrates ’Court later today.

Two 15-year-old boys, arrested yesterday for suspected conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery, have been released but under investigation, the force confirmed.

Read more

Find out more about crime in Leicester

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement