advertisement

Derbyshire police identified a man who was found dead in a Shirebrook townhome.

Andrew Jackson, 55, was found dead at around 10 a.m. on Sunday January 26 during a Prospect Drive assignment.

advertisement

His family was informed and released a photo of him.

He had “suffered injuries that suggest he had been assaulted,” according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

As a result, a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Inspector Chris Marriott, who is leading the investigation, said he was looking for anyone who heard noise or disturbance in the Prospect Drive area between 1:30 p.m. Saturday January 25 and 2 a.m. the next day to assist in the investigation.

Police believe several people were on Prospect Drive, Central Drive and surrounding streets between these times, and they hope they will come forward.

DI Marriott has also requested images from video surveillance or dashboard cameras from anyone living in the area.

A police cordon on Prospect Drive, where Mr. Jackson’s body was found

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Locals paid tribute to Mr. Jackson.

A staff member from a nearby store said, “He was a really nice guy, very well spoken, and he never had bad words to say about anyone.

“He came here several times a week to buy beer according to the money he had.

“He lived in the caravan in the subdivision. His name was Andy, but everyone called him Cat Man because he had cats in his trailer. “

A local resident said, “It was a shock, of course. I knew the person who was attacked. He looked over 50 years of age, but I’m not sure exactly.

“I saw the police there around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. I did not know what had happened, but in the subdivision yard there is a caravan with two of its broken windows.

“The person who was killed lived in this caravan as far as I know. He spent a lot of time there.

“Time is passing and we now understand that it was murder. The tent they set up, when it goes up, you know it’s serious. ”

Those who have information should contact the police with the reference number 20 * 049022.

.

advertisement