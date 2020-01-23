advertisement

Police named the man dead after falling from a bridge on the A38 to Burton.

Isaac Ahmed, 28, of Burton, died after falling from the Hillfield Lane Bridge around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

His family paid a touching tribute to the man, whom they described as an “adorable thug”.

The 28-year-old collided with a BMW after the fall, a Staffordshire police spokesman said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family is supported by specially trained officers.

They said, “Thank you all for the love and support Isaac has shown; it has been incredible.

“Isaac was an adorable rascal who was known to everyone in Burton.

“Remember him for his infectious smile and for the wonderful moments that we all shared. We will not forget him.

“At times like this in life, it shows how close a community can be and the number of people Isaac has interacted with in his short life. May he rest in peace.”

Officers continue to call for witnesses to the tragedy that occurred on the southbound carriageway of the A38 near the Clay Mills intersection.

Any witness or anyone with images from an on-board camera is asked to contact the police by calling 101, citing incident number 78 of January 21, or sending an email to ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police .uk.

The A38 was closed back and forth from Hillfield Lane, Stretton, to the Branston interchange for several hours after police were called to the scene at 6:45 a.m.

The tailbacks extend 14 miles from Barton to Littleover.

There were also problems on the A50 in Sudbury, as motorists tried to avoid the A38 and took alternative routes.

