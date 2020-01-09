advertisement

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A man who reportedly robbed a pharmacy in Philadelphia flashed a questionnaire stating that he needed the money for his sick child, police said.

In the video released by the Philadelphia police, the suspect, wearing a gray hoodie and dark gloves, entered a Rite Aid store on January 3 and brought an item to the register.

The clerk can scan the item and put it in a plastic bag. Then, according to a police statement on the screen before the video was played, the man handed a note to the employee who partially read: “Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds. “

advertisement

The video shows the suspect in his pocket and leans over the counter before the clerk opened the register and put an indefinite amount of cash in the same plastic bag.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC3Cti8Yq0w [/ embed]

The suspect then put the bag in his pockets and fled on foot, the police said.

The man did not show the clerk a weapon during the robbery, Tanya Little, Philadelphia police officer, told CNN.

The police did not identify the suspect. He is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, less than 6 feet tall, with facial hair.

The robbery on Friday is comparable to an attempted robbery in the area that occurred months earlier.

In July, a man with a pistol started robbing a smoke shop because he said he had to pay for his daughter’s kidney transplant, CNN partner KYW reported. After a clerk had given him several hundred dollars, he stopped and said the robbery would probably not help his daughter’s operation.

He left without the money a moment later and did not injure the employees, KYW reported.

Few said the two incidents were unrelated, and that the suspect was never identified in the July case.

40.067524

-75,156108

.

advertisement