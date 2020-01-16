advertisement

Police looking for a missing Perthshire retiree released a video surveillance image of their last known sighting.

Concern grows for Christopher Russell, 80, who has not been seen since Saturday.

Missing person Christopher Russell.

Scottish police said that following an earlier call on Wednesday, new images had appeared of Mr. Russell walking along Perth High Street.

He was filmed pushing a tartan buyer into the city center on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m.

A force spokesman said, “He wore an anorak or beige jacket over a red sweater and used his dark tartan cart and a walking stick to help him walk.

“Mr. Russell has white or gray hair and a bushy white beard. He speaks with an English accent, has tattoos on both hands and walks with a distinctive hoop.

“As you can see, he uses a cart to help with his mobility. He is known for traveling and may have left Perth. “

Anyone with information is invited to call the police at 101, citing case number 2140 dated January 14.

