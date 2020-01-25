advertisement

A manhunt was launched against a Pot Noodle maniac who attacked his neighbor for breaking his kettle.

William Stewart, 20, reached boiling point and hit Andrew Dawson for depriving him of the means to prepare his favorite meal.

A Perth man who lives on potted noodles and a neighbor hit at the cafe for breaking his kettle

advertisement

Stewart did not appear at Perth Sheriff Court to be convicted of assault and an arrest warrant was issued by Sheriff William Wood.

The court heard earlier how Stewart “lived with potted noodles and coffee” and went wild after discovering that a neighbor had broken his kettle.

Stewart of Perth admitted to assaulting Andrew Dawson by hitting him on the body on September 27 of last year.

He also admitted to breaching the peace at Greyfriars Hostel in Perth on July 4 by shouting, swearing and knocking over a trash can.

Tax MP Tina Dickie told the court that Mr. Dawson had gone to the common courtyard of the apartments at Place Sainte-Catherine to ask a security guard for a lighter.

“He was smoking a cigarette when the accused went to the front window of a third-floor apartment and began to shout at Mr. Dawson.

“The accused annoyed him, calling him a weed. He told Mr. Dawson that he was going to have his girlfriend beaten up by Mr. Dawson’s girlfriend, who is pregnant.

“Mr. Dawson told the accused to come down. The accused went downstairs and challenged Mr. Dawson to fight.

“The accused struck Mr. Dawson once in the chest / shoulders and left and immediately went upstairs.”

Defense lawyer Pauline Cullerton said: “There has been a bit of history between them. They were both opposed.

“The complainant had stolen his kettle and it caused him anxiety because he lived with potted noodles and drank coffee.

“He arrived home one day to find the broken kettle at his front door.

“Mr. Stewart reacted and hit Mr. Dawson.”

Sheriff William Wood said, “It was very silly to get involved in this. There is a background and a story and you lost control and punched him.

“You can’t do this. You have to understand this. You have to screw the nut and behave.”

He placed Stewart on a young offender project and postponed his sentence, but the accused did not cooperate with social workers or return to court this week.

advertisement