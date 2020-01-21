advertisement

Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents “linked” to Dundee.

From Thursday January 16 to Friday January 17, windows were broken on two cars and a building at Gemini Crescent, Dundee Technology Park and in two houses on Mallaig Avenue.

Police say there has been no attempted theft.

Houses were targeted at 1:25 a.m. on Friday. An owner was woken up by broken windows.

A police statement reads as follows: “Police Scotland is requesting information about a series of vandalism that we consider to be linked.

“Given the proximity of the location, the delay and the similar way in which the windows were broken, these vandals are probably linked to those of the technology park.

“If you have information that would assist our investigations, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“In addition, information can be communicated anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11. Our reference is incident 0649 of January 17.”

