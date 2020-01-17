advertisement

Police are investigating a report that a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Leicester city center earlier this month.

A member of the public contacted Leicestershire police to say they saw a man attacking a woman on Silver Street at around 9:25 p.m. on Saturday January 4.

The appellant told the police that she had intervened to protect the woman.

However, at that time, the woman fled. The man also left the scene.

PC Samantha Butler, the investigating officer, said: “The woman who reported this matter acted in good faith and informed the police of what she had seen. However, the alleged victim left the premises before the police arrived and was therefore unable to speak to him.

“No further reports have been received regarding this incident, but we would like to locate the alleged victim.

“If this person was you, then contact me.”

Contact Pc Butler at 101.

