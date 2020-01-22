advertisement

Police are investigating a report of rape in a city center pub in Leicester last night.

The officers were called to Firebug in Millstone Lane around 1 a.m.

People on the LeicestershireLive learned that the officers initially closed the site toilets and then closed the entire bar.

Forensic officers were at the pub this morning to take photos in and around the premises.

A Leicester man was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

A Leicestershire police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating further after a woman reported being raped in the bathroom of a Millstone Lane facility last night.

The incident was reported at 11:20 p.m. and the scene was closed to allow officers to investigate the scene. The cord has since been lifted. “

The investigation continues and the woman is assisted by specialized officers.

If anyone has information that could assist the officers, please call 101.

