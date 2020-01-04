advertisement

Fire protection officer provides information about fire hazards throughout NSW

The included video was recorded on January 4th, 2019 by Shane Fitzsimmons, a member of the RFS, along with NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, and offers an update in Sydney as large parts of NSW and Victoria are exposed to extreme fire for one day. Mr. Fitzsimmons reports in detail on a number of fires that burn at the emergency alarm level and eight other fires that burn at the alarm level guard and action alarm. “The largest concentration of emergency warning fires is in the southeastern quarter of NSW,” says Fitzsimmons. Mr. Fitzsimmons says the worst weather conditions are yet to come. “It will be a very long afternoon, a very long evening, and as the south approaches, it will be a gusty south, a volatile south with winds of up to 80 km or more along the coast.” (AAP Video / Supplied / NSW RFS) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

