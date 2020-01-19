advertisement

Police investigating the death of a man in Wigston made a new arrest.

A 17-year-old boy from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of the misuse of justice. She is still detained where she is interrogated by detectives.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Monday January 13, Howard Staff, 66, was injured in a burglary at his Gibson Close home.

He died in hospital the next morning.

Her brother, who is about 70 years old, was also injured.

Yesterday a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder – he remains in detention.

Four other men – two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 – arrested on Wednesday suspected of murder have been released on investigation.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley leads the investigation said the new arrest was made yesterday afternoon.

“Anyone who knows anything about what happened is encouraged to contact us.

“If you were in the area and you remember seeing anything out of the ordinary or unusual, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £ 10,000 for information.

