RCMP on stage. Image: Andrea Rondeau

Police are investigating Christmas Day murder on Vancouver Island

Near Charles Hoey Park, a tent was erected.

The North Cowichan / Duncan RCMP blocked the intersection of Canada Avenue and Trunk Road in Duncan on Christmas morning after they investigated a homicide.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has been called to assist Cowichan Duncan’s RCMP in investigating an attack on Christmas Eve that resulted in the death of a man.

Just before 11 p.m. on December 24 the RCMP North Cowichan / Duncan were called to a report of an assault in the area. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman, both wounded. They were transported to a local area hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead. The woman remains in hospital for treatment of her injuries.

VIIMCU has been notified and is now investigating. While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the general public.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed, or have dash-cameras or other surveillance videos from Dec. 24, between 10 and 11 p.m. in the area of ​​Trunk Road, Avenue Canada and Duncan Street, to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

