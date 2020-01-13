advertisement

Police chase vandals who bombed cars near the Gleneagles Hotel.

Emergency services were rushed into a parking lot at the five-star resort in the early hours of Sunday.

Two vehicles – believed to be a Range Rover and an Audi – were destroyed in the fire, while a third car was also severely damaged.

A Scotland police spokeswoman said the weekend fire was under investigation.

“Officers are investigating following a report of three cars on fire in the Gleneagles area,” she said. “The incident was reported on Sunday around 3:20 a.m., and investigations are continuing.”

The firefighters took more than an hour to control the fire. Cars were parked near the Glenmor Lodges of the complex at the time.

A spokesperson for the Gleneagles Hotel added: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment while a police investigation is underway.”

Two of the vehicles were parked a few meters from one of the properties of the luxury lodge. The charred wreckage was sealed off by the police after the fire.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said, “We sent a device to the scene. The fire was extinguished at 4:23 a.m. “

The lodges are a mix of vacation homes owned and rented on the 850-acre Gleneagles estate.

The most expensive lodge costs £ 2,350 per week.

Anyone with information about this weekend’s incident is asked to call Police Scotland at 101 or call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.

The attack took place just days after a third man was jailed for stealing dramatic jewelry from the famous Perthshire hotel.

Armed robber Dean Jones was sentenced to 11 years and four months on Friday for his role in the 2017 robbery. The 39-year-old half-brother and accomplices, Liam Richardson and Richard Fleming, destroyed the exclusive Mappin and Webb store in hotel ground floor and flew away with over £ 500,000 of designer watches.

