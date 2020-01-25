advertisement

Police are calling on the public to find a woman last seen at home in Leicestershire in the early hours of the morning.

Deborah Brown was missing from her home in Twycross at around 3:00 am today.

Officers say they are increasingly concerned about the well-being of the 47-year-old woman after the car she left was found abandoned in neighboring Staffordshire.

Police say her whereabouts remain unknown, adding, however, that she may be in Leicestershire, Staffordshire or Warwickshire.

Deborah is 5 feet 6 inches tall, is slim and has long blonde hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a red pajama top with matching stockings, a long black puffy coat with pink lining and leather boots.

If you have seen Deborah or know where she is, call 101, citing incident 165 of January 25.

