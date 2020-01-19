advertisement

Police say they are increasingly concerned about the well-being of an 80-year-old dementia who disappeared from her home during the current cold spell.

Robert Rowe, 80, was reported missing from his home in the Laycock Avenue area of ​​Melton at 10 a.m. this morning (Sunday, January 19).

A family member heard him move around the house around 4:30 a.m.

Mr. Rowe is described as white, about 6 feet tall and thin.

He has short white hair and can be dressed in dark jeans and a blue fleece.

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police said: “Mr. Rowe suffers from dementia and may appear confused and disoriented.

“Over time, the officers and his family became more and more concerned about his well-being.

“This morning was incredibly cold and the temperature should drop again towards the end of the day and throughout the night.”

The agents ask the public to check the sheds or outbuildings, caravans, subdivisions or parks, in particular in the areas of Melton, Anstey and Asfordby.

Anyone who has seen a man corresponding to his description or thinks he knows his whereabouts is invited to call 101 citing incident 190 of January 19.

