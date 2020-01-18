advertisement

Calgary police are trying to find Dorothy Court, 94, who did not return from a walk Friday afternoon.

Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing senior who has not returned from an afternoon stroll.

Dorothy Court, 94, was last seen near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 4th Street SW around 3:20 p.m.

Police say she left for a short walk and has not returned. Given the cold weather, police are concerned about its welfare.

She is described as Caucasian, 5 feet tall, with a slender build, white hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black coat and she uses a stroller.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

