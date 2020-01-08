advertisement

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – The forest fires in Australia are a disaster across the country, mainly caused by drought and extreme heat, but dozens of people are directly responsible for part of the problem, officials say.

The police have indicted at least 24 people for deliberately starting forest fires in the state of New South Wales, according to a statement released by the New South Wales police on Monday.

Since 8 November, the NSW police have taken legal action against 183 people, including 40 young people, for fire-related offenses. The legal steps vary from warnings to criminal prosecution.

Of those 183 people, 53 have received warnings or criminal prosecutions for not complying with a full fire ban, and 47 are accused of throwing a lit cigarette or match on land, according to the police statement.

At least 24 people died nationally during this fire season. Although the fires have hit every state in Australia, New South Wales has been hit hardest.

The flames have been burning in Australia for months, burning houses and destroying entire cities. Nearly 18 million hectares of land have been burned – the largest part is bushland, forests and national parks, where the indigenous flora and fauna of the country live.

Nearly half a billion animals have been affected by the NSW fires alone, and millions of them may be dead, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney. Birds, reptiles and mammals, except bats, are among the victims. Insects and frogs are not included in that number.

The police suppressed the fire ban throughout the state. On Sunday, a man was accused after allegedly using a power tool he reportedly lit a fire at Mount Druitt, according to the NSW Police.

Three people were accused of breaking the fire ban during the weekend. Fire brigade extinguishes fires in two different cities that have started to cook, said the NSW police. Another man was charged after the authorities had lit several fires on his property in another city.

In November, the NSW Rural Fire Service arrested a 19-year-old volunteer member on suspicion of arson and accused him of seven counts of deliberate burning over a six-week period.

