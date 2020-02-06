advertisement

Police went on social media to confirm that one of Tayside’s busiest roads was blocked by pipes, not “sticky” juice on Wednesday.

Two-way lanes were blocked on the A90 from Dundee to Perth to St Madoes after a truck unloaded at around 12:40 p.m.

A Traffic Scotland tweet originally suggested that the spill came from a heavy truck that overturned and spilled a cargo of juice.

The organization informed the drivers of the incident by tweeting, “There is a bunch of juice that is causing sticky traffic in both directions near St Madoes.”

However, Traffic Scotland was left to face after the Tayside Police Division corrected them.

The force confirmed that the spill was not from a vehicle transporting juice, but from a Jewson truck transporting construction materials.

“Uh, guys, it’s not a juice dump – it’s a dump from a Jewson truck,” police tweeted.

“Tips and tricks.” Ongoing efforts to clarify it at this time. “

All lanes were closed in both directions after the incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. and reopened approximately 20 minutes later.

