Two people were duped over thousands of pounds sterling by fraudsters posing as police, one of the victims being in his forties.

Leicestershire police are now warning people with elderly parents and neighbors of the fraud and asking them to report the dangers.

The most recent incident took place on Monday February 3, when a woman in her forties was contacted by someone claiming to be a London police officer.

The victim has been told that his bank card has been cloned and that he should visit a jeweler in Leicester and buy an expensive watch using his card.

After purchasing the watch, she returned home and was later recovered. She reported the incident to the police as soon as she realized that she had been the victim of fraud.

The second incident occurred on Friday, January 31, when a man was the victim of the same fraud, known as “ mail fraud ”, when he was also contacted by a person who claimed to be a policeman.

The man was told to withdraw money from his account, which was then recovered from him.

Later that day, he was called back, and the second time, he was asked to go to a jeweler to buy a watch.

He was told that “officers” were monitoring the store for counterfeiting offenses and his help would be helpful.

He became suspicious and ended the call.

Paul Wenlock of the Force’s Economic Crimes Unit said: “In the majority of cases, we know that elderly and vulnerable people are targeted by these scammers.

“They seem plausible and the victims are taken into account by what they are told.

“A number of warnings have been issued about these crimes in the past few months, but we know that not everyone has access to social media or the Internet. We therefore ask the public to help us by informing their neighbors or relatives of these offenses. “

“They should be informed that the police would never contact them in this way.

“If called, they should immediately cut the call and report the incident to the police using another phone, as in some cases the calls can stay connected.”

You can find more tips on email fraud on the Action Fraud website.

