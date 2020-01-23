advertisement

A 43-year-old husband who caused fear and worry by destroying the Christmas decorations was ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid work.

Thomas Davidson admitted to sabotaging the family decorations by pulling them down during a festive explosion.

Davidson, 43, admitted to having committed the aggravated crime at the family home at Carnegie Place, Perth, on December 3.

Tax MP Lisa Marshall said, “The accused and the complainant had an argument.

“They are married and have lived for four years. The accused shouted and swore at her while there was a child in the living room.

“He got up and started to take down the Christmas decorations from the ceiling.

“The complainant and the child were frightened by the behavior and went upstairs to hide in a room and call the police to report the incident.

“He continued to shout and hit in the living room.

“The police arrived and found the living room in a state of confusion. He was arrested and taken to the police station. “

Davidson said to the officers, “I was not aggressive towards her. I was aggressive towards the house. “

He admitted to having acted in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

Defense lawyer Billy Somerville said the couple was reconciled.

Sheriff William Wood said, “Don’t come back here again.”

