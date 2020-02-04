advertisement

Police found the body of a 63-year-old man in a Leicester home.

The coroner requests assistance in locating the loved ones of Christopher Jonathan Jones, whose body was found at an address at Victoria Park Road in Clarendon Park on January 13.

Police said they were not treating her death as a suspect.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “We have received a report of concerns about the well-being of a man.

“We attended an address at Victoria Park Road on January 13 and found the body of a man.

“Death is not considered suspicious.

“A file has been prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for the Leicester City and South Leicestershire coroner sought public assistance.

He said: “If anyone has knowledge of Christopher or any known relatives, please contact the Leicester Coroners office on 0116 454 1058.”

