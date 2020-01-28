advertisement

A man was arrested after the discovery of 200 suspected cannabis plants in a house in Oakwood.

The apparent growth was discovered at an address in Lime Lane where Derbyshire police officers executed a warrant at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, following a warning.

advertisement

A 44-year-old man from Nottingham was arrested on the scene, suspected of producing cannabis and taking electricity without authorization. He has since been released on investigation.

Police say the amount of cannabis discovered was “several thousand pounds”.

Sergeant Rachel Fowkes said, “When we receive information about suspected growth, we will work with colleagues at full strength to develop the information and then act on it.

“This growth would have been worth several thousand pounds on the street.

“In this case, we have seized and destroyed a large amount of cannabis and our investigations into the perpetrators are continuing.”

.

advertisement