Police checking the safety of occupants inside a severely damaged house after a bus crashed into it late last night started an investigation after cannabis plants were found growing inside the property.

Officers checked the home, at the junction of A6 Derby and Alan Moss in Loughborough, after the collision, shortly before 11 p.m. to ensure that no one was injured.

After forcing entry, in case someone was knocked out by the impact, the police instead found cannabis plants inside.

The double decker bus integrated to the front of the house at the junction of Derby Road and Alan Moss Road in Loughborough

A crime scene judicial investigation vehicle was parked in the garden today, with a police officer in a nearby car.

Police are also continuing their investigations into the collision of three vehicles at the busy intersection of Derby Road, Alan Moss Road and Belton Road.

The double-decker bus operated by Kinch Bus / Trent Barton found itself embedded in the bay window before the rented property was severely damaged.

One casualty was originally reported trapped inside the bus.

The front of the property damaged today

The paramedics treated a person at the scene.

Police were called to the scene following a report that a bus had collided with a house. Two cars – a blue Ford and a black Vauxhall Vectra – were also allegedly involved in the collision.

The driver of one of the cars was reported to have left before the police arrived.

No life-threatening or life-threatening injuries have been reported.

A local resident said, “I heard the sound of screeching tires, then a detonation and many police sirens.

“The police arrived very quickly.”

Another said, “I saw a person put on a cart and put in the back of an ambulance.”

A neighbor said, “I know the owner and the property is rented. I don’t think anyone was inside when the bus crashed.

“All I saw was a lot of police lights.”

Another local resident said, “I’m not surprised, there are a lot of incidents at these traffic lights.”

A police spokesperson said, “Officers knocked on the property’s door to check on the well-being of the occupants.

“When no response was received, the entrance was forced and the property was found unoccupied.

“A number of cannabis plants have been found inside.”

Sergeant Lee Taylor, who is based at the Loughborough Police Station, said, “Our investigations into the incident are underway and the officers remain on site today.

A forensic van and a police car were parked in front of the damaged house today after the discovery of cannabis inside the property

“We asked anyone who witnessed the collision or saw one of the vehicles beforehand to contact us.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who drives on Derby Road and has a dashboard camera in their vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, citing incident 717 of January 25.

.

