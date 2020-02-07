advertisement

Police found a bomb attached to a truck in a northern Irish industrial estate – just days after searching for an explosive on a ferry to the Scots.

Ulster police spent Monday and Tuesday searching 400 vehicles at the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan before finding the device on a heavyweight.

The officers believe that the explosive was placed by “dissident Republicans”.

advertisement

This comes after Scottish police worked with Northern Irish officers in Belfast Harbor following reports that a bomb was on a truck bound for Scotland via ferry on Friday January 31 – also known as the name of Brexit Day.

According to the police, after “thorough” checks of the vehicles on the quays, nothing was found on the day and the ship arrived safely on the other side of the canal.

However, another report was later received that the bomb was placed on a truck belonging to a “designated transportation company”.

After being found at Silverwood Industrial Estate, it was secured.

Superintendent Detective Sean Wright of the Terrorism Investigation Unit of the Northern Ireland Police Service said lives would have been at risk if the truck had traveled from Lurgan to the port of Belfast.

He added: “It is clear from the information available to the police that the dissident Republicans deliberately and recklessly attached an explosive device to a heavyweight with full knowledge and expecting that this would put the driver of this vehicle, the users of the road and the general public risk serious injury or even death.

“If this vehicle had traveled and the device had exploded at any point along the M1, through the Westlink or in the port area, the risks posed do not support reflection.

“The only conclusion we can draw is that once again the dissident Republicans have shown total disregard for the community, businesses and society in general.

“My call today is to anyone who was in the Silverwood Industrial Estate area between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31 and who noticed unusual activity in the area to contact the police.

“In addition, I ask anyone who is driving in the area and has on-board camera images at the same time as they urgently contact the police.

“The police can be contacted at the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak and stop The crime.”

advertisement