Police FC are now 12th on the Ugandan Premier League newspaper. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Police FC 6-1 Express FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Wednesday, 15-01-2020

LUGOGO – FC Police inflicted Express their heaviest campaign defeat as they defeated them 6-1 at Lugogo.

The Cops cracked down from the start with Pius Kaggwa who grabbed a corset while Derrick Kakooza, Samson Kigozi and Ben Ocen also put their names on the game sheet. The sixth was a goal from express defender Peter Mutebi to complete a disastrous display of visitors.

Disan Ggaliwango scored the Express FC consolation goal on a day when they were humiliated.

It was without a doubt the best police performance of the season, as they dominated the debates throughout the competition.

It was the Cops’ second victory in the second round and she sees them climb to 12th position with 18 points in 17 games.

For Express, they fall to 13th place and remain on 18 points.

Police continue resurgence

FC Police ended the first round as an informative part of the Ugandan Premier League.

In their last three games in the first round, they won two and tied.

This form did not plunge in the second round as they have now won their first two games.

After beating Wakiso Giants FC on Wednesday, the Cops were on the right track as they sent an unhappy Express side to the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

In the opening trade, Derrick Kakooza took advantage of his own rebound to put the cops in the lead from the first minute.

Six minutes later, the score was 2-0 as Kaggwa made his usual descent to the right before beating Mathais Muwanga failed in the visitors’ goal.

In 20 minutes, two became three and it was difficult for the faithful of the Red Eagles to win.

Samson Kigozi expertly connected with an Arafat Ggaliwango cross before his effort was incredibly helped on his way by Muwanga.

At halftime, Kagwa completed her corset by calmly inserting a low Ggaliwango cross.

Ocen is the top scorer for the police this season and it would have been absurd if he had not participated in the party and after 67 minutes he did just that, bending an effort into the back of the net on the ball throgh by Fahad Kizito.

With three minutes to go, the sixth would come and after substitute Johnson Odong made a Kaggwa cross to the goal, Mutebi headed into his own net.

The score could have been more humiliating, but the police failed to convert many opportunities.

Kigozi forced Muwanga to stop after a good interaction between Kaggwa and Kakooza.

The striker then missed a ball with the goal at his mercy after a good job on the right of Kaggwa.

In the second half, Kaggwa forced Muwanga to make two good stops while Ocan saw a limited effort by Peter Mutebi.

Express exhibited at Lugogo

Express FC is no longer the strong side as it was years ago.

As recently as 2017, the Red Eagles were struggling against the drop and had to wait until the very last day of the season to survive.

They looked weak all season even if, in one way or another, their indifferent results kept them at large.

However, they were properly exposed on Wednesday and appeared to have no response to the police attacks.

After conceding the first goal, they literally collapsed and it was only a question of how many police officers to get during the day rather than whether the Red Eagles would retaliate.

Despite the poor performance, they had a few chances to make the score line respectable but could not.

Top scorer Frank Kalanda controlled a pass from Disan Ggaliwango before shooting directly at Davis Mutebi for the police goal.

15 ′ Joshua Matovu replaces Sserukwaya in the tactical change.

Kalanda weak free kick directly on Mutebi.

The striker then saw an overhead deflected for an unnecessary corner before pushing a rebound on the crossbar late in the game.

The visitors, only the silver liners, entered the time of the stops while Captain Ggaliwango scored what would be their only objective.

How the two teams started

Police FC

Davis Mutebi (GK), Arafat Ggaliwango, Henry Katongole, Joseph Ssentume, Tony Kiwalaze, Pius Kaggwa, Fahad Kizito, Ben Ocen, Derrick Kakooza, Samson Kigozi, Samuel Kayongo.

Express FC

Mathais Muwanga (GK), Kigonya Lawrence, Denis Sserukwaya, Shafic Avemah, Disan Ggaliwango, Frank Kalanda, Daniel Shabena, Peter Mutebi,

The other results on Wednesday

-Mbarara City FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

-BUL FC 1-3 URA FC

-Kyetume FC 1-1 Tooro United FC

comments

